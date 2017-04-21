The Edge Theater Company presents

“Misery”

by William Goldman

Adapted from the novel by Stephen King

Directed by Warren Sherrill

April 28* – May 21, 2017

Fri./ Sat. Mon, May 8 & Thurs, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.; Sun. at 6 p.m.

$28 ; $22 on Mon., May 8

Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. The irate Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. Paul is writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Director Warren Sherrill has cast Emma Messenger in the role of Annie Wilkes, Rick Yaconis as Paul Sheldon and Dan Mundell (Buster).

“There are no lulls in two-time Academy Award winner William Goldman’s 90-minute stage adaptation of the Stephen King story, which Goldman himself translated into the 1990 film…Exposition that took a dozen pages in paperback and at least several minutes on screen plays out…faster than snow piling up in a Colorado blizzard.” —NBC New York.

The Edge Theater

1560 Teller Street

Lakewood CO 80214

303-232-0363

theedgetheater.com

Free Parking

Adult themes