Sun, Moon, Earth and Sea/Evergreen Chorale (April 29 – Denver) (April 30 – Golden)

SUN, MOON, EARTH AND SEA
A Concert by the Evergreen Chorale
Christine Gaudreau, Artistic and Musical Director
Mallory Bernstein, Accompanist

Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St, Denver

Sunday, April 30 at 4:30 pm at Rockland Community Church, 17 S Mt Vernon Country Club Rd, Golden, Golden

Featuring Choral works by some of today’s groundbreaking contemporary composers

There is a lovely and near mystical trend in current choral music which expresses nature images through the voice and spirit of the choir. Waves, clouds, sunrise, northern lights, and snowflakes all find their way into the works of major contemporary composers. Together with pianist Mallory Bernstein and guest instrumentalists, the Evergreen Chorale lets you see nature through these beautiful pieces that will leave singers and audiences spellbound.

Evergreen Chorale
303-674-4002
evergreenchorale.org


