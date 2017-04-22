Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


May 15 (Adults) & May 16 (youth) – The Music Man/ Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Candlelight announces auditions for The Music Man
The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is holding auditions for the opening show of their 10th Season, Meredith Willson’s classic, The Music Man. This production will be directed and choreographed by Ali K. Meyers.

Auditions for Adults (17+) will be on Monday May 15th by appointment only starting at 4:00pm. Actors are asked to prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show. You may sing a song from the show, but it’s not required. To set an appointment for adult actors go to www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d45a4ab28a7fd0-music or call our box office at 970-744-3747.

Auditions for kids (age 8-16) will be on Tuesday May 16 starting at 3:00pm. Children actors will sign up for a time slot and will be asked to sing 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song and will also be expected to dance. To set an appointment for children actors go to www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d45a4ab28a7fd0-music1 or call our box office at 970-744-3747.

An accompanist will be provided.  Acapella auditions and recorded accompaniment are not allowed. No monologue is required.  A current headshot and résumé are required.

All auditions are by appointment only. All roles are professional, paid, Non-Equity. All roles are available.
The show runs September 7 – November 5, 2017 with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings along with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Rehearsals begin August 8 and go through opening. Rehearsals are typically scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 noon-10pm and Thursday and Friday from 12pm-4pm.

Auditions will be held at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse. Call backs will be Monday May 22nd by invitation only. If you need assistance, please call the Box Office at (970) 744-3747.


