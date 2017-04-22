Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


April 23, 27, 28 – BlackBerry Love / Love Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 22 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Love Theatre is seeking an additional male cast member for BlackBerry Love
The Love Theatre is seeking two additional actors to round out our amazing the cast for the upcoming production of BlackBerry Love.
Role: “PAUL” is a non-equity, African-American male who can play ages 30’s-40’s.  Paul is a handsome, hard-working, happy go lucky type of guy who loves sports and his family deeply.
Role:  “MOTHER MOORE” : African American, non-equity woman who can play 50-70 years. she’s a Church mom, spiritual, prayer warrior, sweet. $-Paid roles.
Performances are June 8, 9, 10, @  7:30pm and 11th @ 2:00pm matinee

WHEN: SUN, April 23rd 2-6PM,
THUR. April  27TH, 6-9PM
WHERE: Koelbel Library, (23rd)Living Room (27) study room #3
WHERE: 5955 S Holly St, Centennial, CO 80121

FRI, April 28th, 5-7PM  Meeting room A
WHERE: Eloise May Library, meeting room (A)
1471 S. Parker Rd. Denver, CO, 80231
WHAT: Cold readings from the script.
Please Call: 720.499.7641 to set-up your audition time or email blackberryloveplay@gmail.com to request a date and time to audition.
We will receive a confirmation email


