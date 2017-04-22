The Cherry Creek Country Club Presents Kids Camp 2017

This interactive and adventurous kid’s camp is designed to engage children ages 4-10 with activities such as golf, tennis, yoga, dance, swimming, and field games.

However this year we are offering something different and exciting! For two weeks (July 10th-13th, August 7th-10th) camp will feature science, drama, music, and arts and crafts instead.

In order to preserve the fun and value that our summer campers and guests get from our programs, we are seeking innovative and professional instructors to teach these rotations. Along with our regular dedicated camp counselors, it will be up to the instructors to guide the activities and ensure a safe and wonderful experience for our most important members. The success of our camp is directly related to the caliber of the instructors and experience they provide.

$25/hr.

Please contact Cord Drake, the Camp Director, with any interest and questions.

720.684.7788 cord.r.drake@gmail.com