Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsApr23Sun2017all-day *South Pacific: In Concert/Platt...*South Pacific: In Concert/Platt...Apr 23 all-daySouth Pacific: In Concert Music by Richard Rodgers Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II Platte Valley Players and Brighton Music Orchestra are proud to present Rodger & Hammerstein’s South Pacific in Concert! This concert version of[...]Apr26Wed2017all-day *School of Rock – youth producti...*School of Rock – youth producti...Apr 26 all-dayCenterStage Theatre Company is proud to present School of Rock: The Musical, April 26-30, 2017 at Louisville Middle School, 1341 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027 Directed by Luke Perkins Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber Lyrics[...]Apr27Thu2017all-day The Wallaby Way & Burning Man Wh...The Wallaby Way & Burning Man Wh...Apr 27 all-dayGemma Wilcox & David Ortolano present a fresh spring evening of theater with 2 Solo Shows: The Wallaby Way Written and Performed by Gemma Wilcox Burning Man Who Sold the World Written and performed by David[...]Apr28Fri2017all-day *Misery/The Edge Theater*Misery/The Edge TheaterApr 28 all-dayThe Edge Theater Company presents “Misery” by William Goldman Adapted from the novel by Stephen King Directed by Warren Sherrill April 28* – May 21, 2017 The Edge Theater Company presents of “Misery” April 28*[...]all-day *Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Lif...*Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Lif...Apr 28 all-daySouvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins April 28 – May 21, 2017 By Stephen Temperley For more than half a century, the name Florence Foster Jenkins has been guaranteed to produce[...]