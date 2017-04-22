Galaxy Funk

A Bitchin’ Barb Adventure

Call for Auditions

The Dastardly Dancers have taken over the Space Mall and are forcing people to dance. Only Space Police’s top operative, Bitchin’ Barb, can save the day!

Saturday, April 29th

11am-4pm

At the Colorado Film School

9075 E Lowry Blvd, Denver 80230

Audition Requirements:

Bring a full body picture of yourself in Jazz pose

Be prepared to learn a brief amount of Jazz choreography, with a galactic funky edge

Bring a brief dramatic monologue to present if you are in acting as well as dancing

During the audition, you will be given 2 counts of 8 to end the movement sequence with your own stylized contribution.

Must be available to film between early October and late November

Must be willing to rehearse for 8 weeks during the summer months, every Tuesday from 7pm until 9pm

Contact Information:

720-236-7776

well-preparedproductions@outlook.com

well-preparedproductions.com