Select Roles Available for August: Osage County/Vintage Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 24 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


Now taking submissions for selected roles in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY.

Vintage Theatre will be producing Tracy Lett’s Pulitzer-Prize winning play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY from September 1 – October 15, 2017 in the Nickelson auditorium.  The majority of the show has been pre-cast, but we have several openings available yet to cast.

If you would like to be considered for any of the following roles, please email your resume and headshot to director Bernie Cardell at bernie.cardell@outlook.com.

Rehearsals for AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY will begin mid-July.  All roles are paid.  Sorry, no AEA contracts will be considered for this show.

ROLES NEEDED:

Jean Fordham (Age 14) – daughter of Barbara and Bill Fordham.  (NOTE: all ages will be considered, but we would prefer someone at least 16 years old for this role.  Parental consent will be required due to the mature content of the play.)
Deon Gilbeau (Male – 40’s) –  the local sheriff and former classmate of Barbara
Johnna Motevata (Native American Female – 20’s) – a live-in housekeeper


