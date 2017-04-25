THEATREWORKS, located in Colorado Springs, CO will be holding Equity and Non-Equity Auditions for the musical OKLAHOMA! By Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

Auditions Dates:

Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 5p-10p

Monday, May 22, 2017 from 5p-10p

APPOINTMENTS

Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please follow this link:

https://www.appointmentquest.com/scheduler/2170047928

CASTING

Non-Traditional Casting. Looking for Actors who are strong singers, move well and play a musical instrument. Looking for the following musical instruments: Guitar, Bass, Harmonica, Fiddle, Banjo, Accordion, Tambourine, Spoons, Washboard, Juice Harp.

THEATREWORKS is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition.

PREPARATION

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Singing: Please prepare 16 bars that best shows off your voice. Please bring sheet music in your key. Please also prepare 16 bars of a selection from Oklahoma!. Dance: Please bring comfortable dance attire for possible movement auditions.

Audition sides will be posted on our website at: http://www.theatreworkscs.org/work-with-us.html

AUDITION LOCATION

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater – 3955 Regent Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

University Hall on the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus. Look for signage. Parking is free.

PERSONNEL

OKLAHOMA! will be directed by guest director Kyle Hatley. Mark Arnest is the Musical Director. Mary Ripper Baker is the Choreographer.

PRODUCTION DATES

Rehearsals Begin – January 9, 2018

Tech Rehearsal – February 9, 10 & 11, 2018

Show Opens – February 15, 2018

Show Closes – March 11, 2018

All positions are paid. THEATREWORKS operates under an SPT 5 Agreement with Actors’ Equity Association. THEATREWORKS is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition.

Cast Breakdown:

Curly: Male 18-35. All Ethnicities. Baritone to F#4. A Cowboy with an expansive charismatic personality and a sense of humor.

Will Parker: Male 18-35. All Ethnicities. Baritone to F4. A Cowboy with an enthusiastic outlook on life.

Jud Fry: Male 35. All Ethnicities. Bass-Baritone to C#4. Hired hand on Laurey’s farm.

Ali Hakim: Male 25-35. Middle Eastern. Baritone to D4. A sharp, smart but-maybe-too-fast-for-his-own-good traveling salesman.

Laurey: Female 18-35. All Ethnicities. Lyric Soprano. Intelligent, suspicious, tough but sensitive, with an anger streak in her.

Ado Annie: Female 18-35. Mezzo Soprano with an Alto Belt to E5. All Ethnicities. A smart young woman in her own personal sexual awakening.

Aunt Eller: Female 40+. All Ethnicities. Mezzo/Alto Belt to F5. Laurey’s Aunt and caretaker. She is the grand dam of the town.

Andrew Carnes: Male 50+. All Ethnicities. Baritone to F4. Ado Annie’s Father. Hot tempered and often impatient.

Ike Skidmore: Male 30-40. All Ethnicities. Baritone D to F#. A farmer and a town favorite.

Gertie Cummings: Female 18-35. All Ethnicities. A predator. Her strength is her body confidence. Weakness – her laugh.

Ensemble: 3 Male Ensemble ranging from Age 18-35. All Ethnicities.

Ensemble: 4 Female Ensemble ranging from Age 18-35. All Ethnicities.