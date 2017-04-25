OpenStage Theatre will hold Open Auditions for the first two shows of its 2017-2018 Season on May 7, 2017, Ideation by Aaron Loeb, and Monty Python’s Spamalot, Music and Lyrics by Eric Idle and Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle.

Auditions are by appointment only. Auditioners will present a maximum 2-minute monologue, any genre, or two 1-minute monologues. if auditioning for the musical, auditioners will also sing 16 bars of music (accompaniment will be provided). Headshots and resumes are required.

To make an audition appointment or for more information, email info@openstage.com or call 970-484-5237.

For detailed information on the 2017-2018 season shows, the complete audition schedule and notes from the directors on the plays, visit https://www.openstage.com/get-involved/auditions/.

Also, please note, Ideation requires an actor in his 20’s of Indian descent.