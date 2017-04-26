Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


High School Theatre Director/StageDoor Theatre (Conifer, CO)

Posted by gshanstrom on 26 Apr 2017 / 0 Comment


StageDoor Theatre is looking for a Senior Company (High School) Director to direct R & H’s Cinderella. Applicants should be available for the following activities: Audition Workshop/ Auditions on Aug 22-24, 6-9pm; Rehearsals on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30-8:30pm (from August 28 to November 21); Tech week (from November 26-30); and Performances on December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9. Applicants should have at least 1 year directing musicals at the High School level.

Interested directors please send resume and cover letter to Education@StageDoorTheatre.org by May 5.


