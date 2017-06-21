Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is seeking a strong dramatic actor for its production of BILLY ELLIOT, THE MUSICAL.

Production Dates: August 25-Sept. 3

Location: Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge

Looking to cast:

TONY – Billy’s older brother. Bit of a knockabout and hotheaded. But a passionate miner and fiercely dedicated to their strike. Scrappy, combative with his father – blames a good deal of his life’s troubles on him and his mother’s early death. Disapproval of Billy’s love for dance.

Height: 5’9″ or taller

Readable Age: 20 to 30

Vocal range top: F4

Vocal range bottom: D3

Good mover

Paid position. Lodging provided for rehearsals and performances in Breckenridge. Rehearses primarily in Denver but some weekends in Breckenridge. Flexible with schedules.

Please submit email of interest to Chris at artistic_director@hotmail.com