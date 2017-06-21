Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


July 17 – Love Letters / Lone Tree Arts Center (Equity audition)

Posted by gshanstrom on 21 Jun 2017 / 0 Comment


Love Letters
Casting Call Notice
Contact Number: 720-509-1010
Date 6/14/2017
Employer: City of Lone Tree on behalf of Lone Tree Arts Center
Address: 10075 Commons Street
City: Lone Tree State: CO Zip: 80124
Web Address: lonetreeartscenter.org
General Information
Contract Type: CAT LORT D
Contract Salary (Weekly Minimum): $650.00
Seeking:
The Lone Tree Arts Center is holding auditions for the principal roles in Love Letters
Personnel: Example: director, choreographer, author/composer, etc.
Author, A.R. Gurney
Director, Bruce Sevy

Other:
Rehearsal Dates: Tuesday October 31st, 2017 – Wednesday, November 9th, 2017
Performance Dates:
Thursday, November 9th, 7:30 PM
Friday, November 10th, 8:00 PM
Saturday, November 11th, 1:30 PM and 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 12th, 1:30 PM and 7:00 PM
Wednesday, November 15th, 1:30 PM
Thursday, November 16th, 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM
Friday, November 17th, 8:00 PM
Saturday, November 18th, 1:30 PM and 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 19th, 7:00 PM

Audition Location: Lone Tree Arts Center
Address: 10075 Commons Street
City: Lone Tree State: CO Zip: 80124
Location Note: Example: Studio, Lot. Floor, parking information, etc.
Enter through the administrative entrance on the north side of building.

Call Type: Equity Principal
Audition Date(s): Monday, July 17th
Audition Time(s): 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM (30 minute dinner break at 5:00 PM)
Callbacks – Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

By appointment only. Contact Kathy Denzer: 720-509-1010, Kathy.denzer@cityoflonetree.com
Preparation: Please contact Kathy Denzer for specific reading requirements.
Character Breakdowns/Description

ANDREW MAKEPEACE LADD III:
60s; actor should be at least 45-60+; any ethnicity possible; Either no discernible regional accent OR Northeast/mid-Atlantic traces of accent (NOT NYC, Bronx,Brooklyn, Boston etc). Economically well-off and born to privelege; raised with ‘yankee’ values and traditional ‘breeding’ through boarding schools, etc. Actor should have the outer qualities that would make him credible as a Senator from NY in the Nelson Rockefeller tradition. Beneath the surface, a warm, romantic and vulnerable heart.

MELISSA GARDNER:
60s; actor should be at least 45-60+; any ethnicity possible; Either no discernible regional accent OR Northeast/midAtlantic traces of accent (NOT NYC, Bronx,Brooklyn, Boston etc). Economically rich and born to privelege; raised with ‘yankee’ values and traditional ‘breeding’ through boarding schools, finishing schools, etc. Child of Divorced parents and a few step-fathers. Melissa is creative and independent, full of life and humor, high verbal and loves to talk about feelings and ‘things nice girls don’t talk about'; a ‘force of nature’. Actor should have the outer qualities that would make her credible as a successful nyc visual artist during the 60’s-early 80’s. Outwardly confident and sure of herself. Beneath the surface: a romantic looking for love and someone to be a safe anchor in a restless life.


