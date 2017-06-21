Love Letters

Casting Call Notice

Contact Number: 720-509-1010

Date 6/14/2017

Employer: City of Lone Tree on behalf of Lone Tree Arts Center

Address: 10075 Commons Street

City: Lone Tree State: CO Zip: 80124

Web Address: lonetreeartscenter.org

General Information

Contract Type: CAT LORT D

Contract Salary (Weekly Minimum): $650.00

Seeking:

The Lone Tree Arts Center is holding auditions for the principal roles in Love Letters

Author, A.R. Gurney

Director, Bruce Sevy

Other:

Rehearsal Dates: Tuesday October 31st, 2017 – Wednesday, November 9th, 2017

Performance Dates:

Thursday, November 9th, 7:30 PM

Friday, November 10th, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 11th, 1:30 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 12th, 1:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 15th, 1:30 PM

Thursday, November 16th, 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Friday, November 17th, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 18th, 1:30 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 19th, 7:00 PM

Audition Location: Lone Tree Arts Center

Address: 10075 Commons Street

City: Lone Tree State: CO Zip: 80124

Enter through the administrative entrance on the north side of building.

Call Type: Equity Principal

Audition Date(s): Monday, July 17th

Audition Time(s): 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM (30 minute dinner break at 5:00 PM)

Callbacks – Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

By appointment only. Contact Kathy Denzer: 720-509-1010, Kathy.denzer@cityoflonetree.com

Preparation: Please contact Kathy Denzer for specific reading requirements.

Character Breakdowns/Description

ANDREW MAKEPEACE LADD III:

60s; actor should be at least 45-60+; any ethnicity possible; Either no discernible regional accent OR Northeast/mid-Atlantic traces of accent (NOT NYC, Bronx,Brooklyn, Boston etc). Economically well-off and born to privelege; raised with ‘yankee’ values and traditional ‘breeding’ through boarding schools, etc. Actor should have the outer qualities that would make him credible as a Senator from NY in the Nelson Rockefeller tradition. Beneath the surface, a warm, romantic and vulnerable heart.

MELISSA GARDNER:

60s; actor should be at least 45-60+; any ethnicity possible; Either no discernible regional accent OR Northeast/midAtlantic traces of accent (NOT NYC, Bronx,Brooklyn, Boston etc). Economically rich and born to privelege; raised with ‘yankee’ values and traditional ‘breeding’ through boarding schools, finishing schools, etc. Child of Divorced parents and a few step-fathers. Melissa is creative and independent, full of life and humor, high verbal and loves to talk about feelings and ‘things nice girls don’t talk about'; a ‘force of nature’. Actor should have the outer qualities that would make her credible as a successful nyc visual artist during the 60’s-early 80’s. Outwardly confident and sure of herself. Beneath the surface: a romantic looking for love and someone to be a safe anchor in a restless life.