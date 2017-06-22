Fences

Casting Call Notice

Lone Tree Arts Center

Address: 10075 Commons Street

City: Lone Tree State: CO Zip: 80124

Web Address: lonetreeartscenter.org

FENCES

Contract Type: CAT LORT D

Contract Salary (Weekly Minimum): $650.00

The Lone Tree Arts Center is holding auditions for all roles in FENCES.

Author, August Wilson

Director, Wren T. Brown

Rehearsal Dates: Tuesday March 6th, 2018 – Tuesday April 3rd, 2018

Performance Dates:

Wednesday, April 4th, 7:30 PM (Preview)

Thursday, April 5th, 7:30 PM

Friday, April 6th, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 7th 1:30 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 8th, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, April 11th, 1:30 PM

Thursday, April 12th, 10:00 AM and 7:30 PM

Friday, April 13th, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 14th, 1:30 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 15th, 1:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Thursday, April 19th, 7:30 PM

Friday, April 20th, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 21st, 1:30 PM and 8:00 PM

Audition Notice

Audition Location: Lone Tree Arts Center

Enter through the administrative entrance on the north side of building.

Call Type: Equity Principal

Audition Date(s): Monday, July 10th

Audition Time(s): 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM (30 minute dinner break at 5:00 PM)

Callbacks Tuesday, July 11th, 2017.

By appointment only. Contact Kathy Denzer: 720-509-1010, Kathy.denzer@cityoflonetree.com

Preparation: All actors should prepare a two minute dramatic monologue. Auditioners for Cory and Raynell should prepare a childhood song, sung while playing games, or a portion of Jesus Loves Me to be sung a cappella.

Character Breakdowns/Description

TROY MAXSON– Male, African-American, 45 – 55. A “larger than life” character both in size and spirit. Troy is a hard working, proud man who demands more out of life. He loves telling “tall tales” to his friends and family. Troy struggles to provide for his family while working as a sanitation worker. A former baseball player in the Negro Leagues, Troy is resentful over the racism that prevented him from playing in the major leagues.

JIM BONO, Troy’s friend: – Male, African-American, 45 – 55. Troy’s best friend for over thirty years. The two met while serving a stretch in prison. Bono, as he is called, works alongside Troy hauling garbage for the sanitation department. Bono admires Troy ands sees him as a role model. Bono warns Troy to end the extramarital affair he’s having or risk losing Rose and their friendship.

ROSE, Troy’s wife: – Female, African-American, 40 – 45. Troy’s wife and the mother of Cory. She is a compassionate and nurturing individual who is active in the local church. Rose loves her family and is determined to keep them together. She asks Troy to build a fence around their house. After learning Troy has cheated on her, Rose agrees to be a mother to Troy’s illegitimate daughter, Raynell.

LYONS, Troy’s oldest son by previous marriage: – Male, African-American, late 30 – 35. Troy’s son from a previous relationship. Lyons is an aspiring Jazz musician who has no regular job. He admits that music is the only thing which gives him purpose and enables him to control his anger. Lyons grew up without his father’s presence, as Troy was serving time in prison. He frequently borrows money from Troy and vows to pay him back.

GABRIEL, Troy’s brother: – Male, African-American, 45 – 55. Troy’s brother. Gabriel fought as a soldier in World War II and was severely wounded and brain damaged. His injuries have left him with a metal plate in his head. He receives a check from the government – Troy used that check in part to purchase his own home. Gabriel imagines himself as the archangel “Gabriel” roaming through the neighborhood chasing “hell hounds.”

COREY, Troy and Rose’s son: – Male, African-American, over 18 to play 16 – 18. Troy and Rose’s teenage son. Cory is a high school senior and a talented athlete. When a college football recruiter shows an interest in Cory, Troy refuses to see him. He also won’t allow his son to play football any longer. Cory is intimated by his Father and wonders if Troy even likes him.

RAYNELL, Troy’s daughter: – Girl, African-American, 7 and up to play 7 years old. Troy’s illegitimate daughter. Raynell is taken in and raised by Rose after her mother dies in childbirth. Raynell has heard stories about Cory, and meets him on the day of Troy’s funeral. The pair sing a song together which Troy has sung throughout his life. Actress

does not have to be an amazing singer, but should be able to sing sweetly.