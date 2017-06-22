Pandemic Collective is currently seeking a lighting designer for our upcoming production, A(nother) Night of Grand Guignol! Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol was a Victorian theatre in Paris that specialized in showcasing the most stylized, gory and shocking horror theatre in the world. Founded in melodrama, the Grand Guignol’s plays were meant to stun and terrorize audiences; and the theatre even boasted an on-staff doctor to resuscitate victimized patrons. Join us for our second imagining of classic Grand-Guignol, showcasing two short horror plays written by Dakota C. Hill and Jeff Garland, with live music by Odyle.

We are seeking a lighting designer to hang, focus, and cue the show. Tech week for A(nother) Night of Grand Guignol will be July 30th to August 2nd, and will perform on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from August the 3rd to the 12th. If you are interested in working with us, please send us your resume or portfolio to pandemic@pandemiccollective.org. This position will pay a small stipend. Join us, and get infected!