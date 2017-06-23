Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Master Electrician / Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Posted by gshanstrom on 23 Jun 2017 / 0 Comment


The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown, CO is looking to fill the part time position of Master Electrician for their 2017-2018 season.  Start date is August 1, 2017 and ends June 28, 2018.  Responsibilities include assisting the Lighting Designer with the prep, install and programming of the light design, upkeep and repair of all lighting equipment, and design/program/run all additional events brought into the theatre as needed by the Technical Manager.  Must have advanced knowledge of an ETC Ion, High End Studio Spots, and Scrollers, be comfortable driving and working from a scissorlift, and climbing and working from an A-frame ladder.  Pay is hourly and is based on experience.  An additional option of backstage crew work on production nights is available if interested and more information on this position is available upon request.  Please send a cover letter and resume to Shauna Johnson, Technical Manager at shauna@coloradocandlelight.com.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jun
    30
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Arsenic and Old Lace/Creede Rep...
    *Arsenic and Old Lace/Creede Rep...
    Jun 30 all-day
    Creede Repertory Theatre presents: Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring Rated PG – Main Stage June 30 – August 9, 2017 Meet the Brewsters: spinster sisters, Abby and Martha, dedicated to charity, family, and[...]
    all-day *West Side Story/Rocky Mountain ...
    *West Side Story/Rocky Mountain ...
    Jun 30 all-day
    Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents: West Side Story Music by Leonard Bernstein Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Book by Arthur Laurents June 30 – August 25 Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 20th century New[...]
    all-day Annie, Get Your Gun/Thin Air The...
    Annie, Get Your Gun/Thin Air The...
    Jun 30 all-day
    Annie, Get Your Gun Musical June 30 –Aug. 26 Annie Get Your Gun is a musical with lyrics & music by Irving Berlin. The story is a fictionalized version of the life of Annie Oakley,[...]
    all-day Baby Boomer Baby / Tommy Koenig’...
    Baby Boomer Baby / Tommy Koenig’...
    Jun 30 all-day
    TOMMY KOENIG BRINGS HIS HILARIOUS MUSICAL TO BOULDER IN Baby Boomer Baby A Musical Comedy Talkin’ ‘bout My Generation Written & Performed by Tommy Koenig Denver, CO  (May 10, 2017):  Comedy Central and National Lampoon[...]
    Jul
    1
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Ghost/Lake Dillon Theatre
    *Ghost/Lake Dillon Theatre
    Jul 1 all-day
    GHOST – the musical Written By: Bruce Joel Rubin July 1st, 2017 Based on the Oscar winning film, GHOST the musical is the story of Sam and Molly, a young couple whose relationship takes a[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado