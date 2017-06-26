Non-Union Auditions

The BiTSY Stage is holding auditions for the final show of our 2017 season:

Anansi: The Itsy Bitsy Spider Stories

When: Saturday, July 29 (by appointment)

Where: The BiTSY Stage (1137 South Huron Street, Denver, CO 80223)

Seeking Actors of Color to play various roles in an ensemble piece

* No monologue required

* You will be asked to cold read sides and do some improv with your fellow actors.

* Please be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes. In some cases, we may ask you to stay longer if you are able.

* Vocal, Instrumental, Movement and/or Dance skills a huge plus.

Show Details:

Rehearsals: 9/12 – 10/26 Performances: 10-27 – 12/17

Friday evenings 7:30pm, Saturday afternoons 1:00pm, Sunday mornings 11:00am

All positions are PAID

Salary: $75 a week during rehearsals and $50 per performance

Interested actors should send their headshot/resume to Samantha McDermott at Sam@BitsyStage.com. You will be contacted with a time slot for your audition.

