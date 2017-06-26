Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Choreographer with experience in West African dance / The BiTSY Stage

Posted by gshanstrom on 26 Jun 2017 / 0 Comment


The BiTSY Stage is seeking a choreographer with experience in West African dance for the final show of our 2017 season:
Anansi: The Itsy Bitsy Spider Stories
When: Saturday, July 29 (by appointment)
Where: The BiTSY Stage (1137 South Huron Street, Denver, CO 80223)
What we are looking for:
Someone with expertise in West African dance to choreograph several small dances for the introduction and transitional scenes.
Rehearsals: 9/12 – 10/26
Monday-Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings

The position is PAID
Salary: $25 per hour of work

Please send resume to Samantha McDermott at Sam@BitsyStage.com.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jun
    30
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Arsenic and Old Lace/Creede Rep...
    *Arsenic and Old Lace/Creede Rep...
    Jun 30 all-day
    Creede Repertory Theatre presents: Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring Rated PG – Main Stage June 30 – August 9, 2017 Meet the Brewsters: spinster sisters, Abby and Martha, dedicated to charity, family, and[...]
    all-day *West Side Story/Rocky Mountain ...
    *West Side Story/Rocky Mountain ...
    Jun 30 all-day
    Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents: West Side Story Music by Leonard Bernstein Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Book by Arthur Laurents June 30 – August 25 Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 20th century New[...]
    all-day Annie, Get Your Gun/Thin Air The...
    Annie, Get Your Gun/Thin Air The...
    Jun 30 all-day
    Annie, Get Your Gun Musical June 30 –Aug. 26 Annie Get Your Gun is a musical with lyrics & music by Irving Berlin. The story is a fictionalized version of the life of Annie Oakley,[...]
    all-day Baby Boomer Baby / Tommy Koenig’...
    Baby Boomer Baby / Tommy Koenig’...
    Jun 30 all-day
    TOMMY KOENIG BRINGS HIS HILARIOUS MUSICAL TO BOULDER IN Baby Boomer Baby A Musical Comedy Talkin’ ‘bout My Generation Written & Performed by Tommy Koenig Denver, CO  (May 10, 2017):  Comedy Central and National Lampoon[...]
    Jul
    1
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Ghost/Lake Dillon Theatre
    *Ghost/Lake Dillon Theatre
    Jul 1 all-day
    GHOST – the musical Written By: Bruce Joel Rubin July 1st, 2017 Based on the Oscar winning film, GHOST the musical is the story of Sam and Molly, a young couple whose relationship takes a[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado