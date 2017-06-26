The BiTSY Stage is seeking a choreographer with experience in West African dance for the final show of our 2017 season:

Anansi: The Itsy Bitsy Spider Stories

When: Saturday, July 29 (by appointment)

Where: The BiTSY Stage (1137 South Huron Street, Denver, CO 80223)

What we are looking for:

Someone with expertise in West African dance to choreograph several small dances for the introduction and transitional scenes.

Rehearsals: 9/12 – 10/26

Monday-Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings

The position is PAID

Salary: $25 per hour of work

Please send resume to Samantha McDermott at Sam@BitsyStage.com.