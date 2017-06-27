Performance Now Theatre Company

Announces Auditions for

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Book by Roger Bean

Music & Lyrics by Various Artists

Orchestrations by Michael Borth

Direction by Kris Graves

Music Direction by Michael Bowerman

Choreography by Jeffrey E. Parizotto

Produced by Ken Goodwin

Artistic Director – Alisa Metcalf

AUDITION DATES:

Saturday, July 8, 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Sunday, July 9, 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Callbacks will be Sunday, July 9, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

AUDITION LOCATION:

Little Theater Culture Center, 9142 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton, CO 80127

***Do NOT use your i-Phone or Google Maps for directions. Use mapquest.com!!***

(Please do not call Little Theatre)

PERFORMANCE DATES:

September 8 – 24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center (Wadsworth & Alameda)

Fridays – 7:30 pm (6:00 call)

Saturdays – 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm (12:30 & 6:00 calls)

Sundays – 2:00 pm (12:30 call)

We reserve the option to add possible performances – Thursdays, September 14 and 21 at 7:30pm

TECH WEEK:

September 4 – 7 at the Lakewood Cultural Center; 6:00-10:00 p.m.

SYNOPSIS:

This smash off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” In act two, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

SEEKING:

Four females who are diverse strong actors and singers. All roles are available. Please see role descriptions below.

PREPARE:

*16 – 32 bars of a 1950’s or 60’s pop song or a song from the show.

*Please be familiar with the show and music and be prepared to sing and read from the script and score

*Please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. No taped music or a cappella.

*Please bring a headshot, resume, and list of conflicts.

REHEARSALS:

All rehearsals will take place in the Littleton/Highlands Ranch area.

There may be a few additional Tuesday evening music rehearsals (TBD)

Regular rehearsals will begin July 15th

Rehearsals take place on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 1:00-7:00 p.m.

ALL ACTORS ARE CALLED TO EVERY REHEARSAL

Actors are paid a $150 stipend.

CASTING:

Cindy Lou (18, 28) knows she is the prettiest girl at Springfield High. She knows she will be named Prom Queen and acts out against her best friend Betty Jean when things don’t go her way. She makes the biggest change between Act 1 & 2, having learned the lessons of true love and loss. Vocal Range: Mezzo-Soprano Belt: E3–F5. Sings melody line on most songs, so the other girls hang their vocals on this voice. Among the songs she sings lead are ‘Allegheny Moon,’ ‘Son of a Preacher Man,’ and ‘Maybe’.

Missy (18, 28) is the over-achiever of the group. Very controlled, very concerned that everything at the prom turns out wonderful and perfect. Head of the prom decorations committee; and absolutely smitten with her music teacher. Her best friend is Suzy. Vocal Range: Soprano: G3–A5. Wide range, floating high vocals and belting throughout the show. Among the songs she sings lead are ‘Secret Love,’ ‘You Don’t Own Me,’ and ‘Wedding Bell Blues’.

Betty Jean (18, 28) is the class clown, tomboy, always vying for attention with Cindy Lou, her best friend. It’s also highly probable that Betty Jean wants to be with Cindy Lou herself, but just doesn’t even know what those feelings really are. Cindy Lou steals Betty Jean’s boyfriend away, which causes a lot of the friction at the prom. She holds this grudge against Cindy Lou until they make up at the 10-year reunion. Vocal Range: Alto with strong low range: D3–E5. Among the songs she sings lead are ‘Lipstick on Your Collar,’ ‘I Only Want To Be With You,’ and ‘That’s When The Tears Start.”

Suzy (18, 28) is the gum-chewing, happy-go-lucky, go-along girl. Super-best friends with Missy, Suzy is always a little giddy and a little silly, and finds great pleasure in everything she does. In love with the lighting operator, completely surprised when named prom queen. Frustrated, sad, hormonal, and pregnant in Act 2. This role requires an excellent part singer and expert comedienne. Vocal Range: Mezzo-Alto with both sweet and soulful voice: G3–E5. Among the songs she sings lead are ‘Stupid Cupid,’ ‘Hold Me, Thrill Me,’ and ‘Rescue Me’.

Setting: Springfield High School Gymnasium, 1958 and 1968

HOW TO RESERVE AN AUDITION SLOT

Go to our website at www.performancenow.org

Click on the “Audition” button in the upper right corner

Click on the link that says Schedule your audition online!

***(Please note that the calendar is Mon-Sun)***

Go to July

Click on either July 8 or 9.

Click the availability button on the right

Select an audition time

On the lower left side, verify the audition time and select “Continue”

Fill in the required information

Hit “Continue”

You’re done!

You should receive an email confirmation of your scheduled audition from auditionconfirmation@performancenow.org. Please remember your audition time.

If you need to cancel your audition for any reason, refer to your confirmation email where there is a link to cancel your audition. PLEASE do this as a courtesy to us and the other actors as this will free up your original audition time for someone else.

For questions or problems regarding the audition scheduling process, email performancenow@aol.com.

For assistance on the days of auditions, contact Ken Goodwin at 303.918.1500