Sex with Strangers/Theatre Aspen (July 6 – August 12)

Theatre Aspen presents:
SEX WITH STRANGERS
Written by Laura Eason
Directed by Christy Montour-Larson

July 6 – August 12, 2017

How far will you go to get what you want? When twenty-something star sex blogger and memoirist Ethan tracks down his idol, the gifted but obscure forty-ish novelist Olivia,
he finds they each crave what the other possesses. As attraction turns to sex, and they inch closer to getting what they want, both must confront the dark side of ambition
and the trouble of reinventing oneself when the past is only a click away.

“A twisty and timely two character drama about lust, love and the complex nature of identity in our digital-dominated era.” —The New York Times.

“A thoughtful comedy about privacy and publicity. Eason offers resonant observations about how technology both eases and complicates relationships.” —The New Yorker.

“Sexually and intellectually provocative…A hell of a lot of fun!” —The Hollywood Reporter.

Olivia is an obscure novelist on the cusp of 40; Ethan is cocky, a famous blogger — and 28. When these two strangers collide at a remote B&B,
a steamy romance erupts. Passion, intellect and secret agendas clash in Sex With Strangers. This smart, tantalizing take on modern love flirts
with the ever-blurring line between public and private in our digital age.

The Hurst Theatre
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611
970-300-4474
http://www.theatreaspen.org/


