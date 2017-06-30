Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Theatre (July 7 – October 1)

Jesters Dinner Theatre presents:
Anything Goes

July 7 – October 1

Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501
303-682-9980
www.jesterstheatre.com


