Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJul1Sat2017all-day *Ghost/Lake Dillon Theatre*Ghost/Lake Dillon TheatreJul 1 all-dayGHOST – the musical Written By: Bruce Joel Rubin July 1st, 2017 Based on the Oscar winning film, GHOST the musical is the story of Sam and Molly, a young couple whose relationship takes a[...]Jul6Thu2017all-day *Sex with Strangers/Theatre Aspen*Sex with Strangers/Theatre AspenJul 6 all-dayTheatre Aspen presents: SEX WITH STRANGERS Written by Laura Eason Directed by Christy Montour-Larson July 6 – August 12, 2017 How far will you go to get what you want? When twenty-something star sex blogger[...]Jul7Fri2017all-day *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...*Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...Jul 7 all-dayJesters Dinner Theatre presents: Anything Goes July 7 – October 1 Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.[...]all-day *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...*Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...Jul 7 all-dayBUYER AND CELLAR By Jonathan Tolins Directed by John Ashton July 7-August 12 Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a[...]all-day *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...*Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...Jul 7 all-dayDirected by Anthony Powell July 7 to August 12 2017 Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings…” What makes a true leader?[...]