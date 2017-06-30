BUYER AND CELLAR

By Jonathan Tolins

Directed by John Ashton

July 7-August 12

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a lavish Main Street built in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs?

An outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs​

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 S. Ridge St.

Breckenridge, CO 80424

970.453.0199

backstagetheatre.org