Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (July 8 – August 27

Posted by gshanstrom on 30 Jun 2017 / 0 Comment


Thingamajig Theatre Company presents:
BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman
Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain.

Rated PG-13

July 8 – August 27

SHOW DATES: July 8, 9, 13, 19, 23, 27, 30; August 3, 6, 11, 16, 19, 24, 27
Youth (12 and under) $18; Adults (13 +) $35 in advance, $40 at the door

Mark Twain’s timeless story sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River.

A thoroughly original retelling of Mark Twain’s classic novel about friendship, freedom, and the untamed Mississippi, Big River was a musical underdog as scrappy and restless as Huckleberry Finn himself. The show was created in the age of British spectacles by a quintessentially American artist — the beloved country-western singer Roger Miller — and his Tony Award-winning score is a scintillating blend of bluegrass, gospel, and honky tonk. More than thirty years later, Big River remains an affecting journey through 1840s America, in all its beauty and savagery. This Summer join us for the ride!

Thingamajig Theatre Company @
Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts
2313 Eagle Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-731-7469
http://pagosacenter.org


