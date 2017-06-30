Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing/The Aurora Fox (July 11 – July 28)

Posted by gshanstrom on 30 Jun 2017


The Aurora Fox Little Foxes Summer Theater presents:
Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing
Judy Blume, author
Bruce Mason, playwright
Directed by Lisa Mumpton

July 11 – July 28

Tuesdays-Saturdays 10:00am; Mondays 2:00pm;
Wednesday, July 26th 10:00am/2:00pm

Individual tickets are $7.00 and $5.00 for groups of 10 or more.

Based on the popular title by perennial favorite Judy Blume, Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing is a hilarious look at family life and sibling rivalry through the eyes of big brother, Peter Hatcher. When Peter’s pet turtle disappears and two-year-old Fudge is the only culprit, it is time for Peter to take matters into his own hands!

Aurora Fox Arts Center
9900 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
303-739-1970
www.aurorafox.org


