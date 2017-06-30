Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Theatre Arts Teacher / Westminster High School

Posted by gshanstrom on 30 Jun 2017


We’re looking for a new Theatre Arts Teacher at Westminster High School! Job posting below. PLEASE SHARE! Help us spread this far and wide! Enthusiastic applicants are encouraged even without a teaching license. This is a really great opportunity to be a part of a K-12 focused, brand new Creative Arts Pipeline, in a district with incredible support for the arts, and to also work in a beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre!

 

https://www.applitrack.com/adams50/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Certified+-+Secondary+Level&AppliTrackJobId=1458&AppliTrackLayoutMode=detail&AppliTrackViewPosting=1


