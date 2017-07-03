The Colorado Free University and Peter J, Hughes are thrilled to announce our next two,

Recipe For Genius

Practical and Effective [Performance Enhancing] Tools For Creating Thriving Artistic Experiences workshops, presented on Saturday July 15, 2017, from 10:00am-3:00pm. and Saturday September 16, 2017, from 10:00am-3:00pm, at the Colorado Free University Lowry campus.

Why are you creative? What’s the draw? Why do we HAVE to do it? During the Recipe for Genius workshop we will explore this question deeper, the exploring of which will change everything.

You will be invited to consider the possibility that art comes through you rather than from you. If art is not coming from you, then where is it coming from? And if you are not the source of the art, then who, or what, is? The Recipe for Genius workshop addresses these questions head on. And the answers are mind bending.

What if you knew how to turn-on your artistic genius as a conscious and intentional part of your creative process? During your Recipe for Genius workshop experience you will be introduced to three profoundly effective tools which, when implemented, will have you tap-in to alignment with your unlimited creative potential, tuning-up and enhancing your creative process to produce results that had previously gone undiscovered.

The Recipe for Genius workshop guides you through a series of interactive conversations and experiences taking you beyond theory and into action with a heightened sense of awareness of your creative genius potential, and the mind blowing part you play in the creative process.

Developed over a seven years, the “Recipe for Genius” workshop is both conventional and unconventional in its format, exploring a full spectrum of modalities. This workshop experience references scientific research, expands on traditional trainings, integrates quantum physics, and applies centuries old metaphysical and spiritual teachings and techniques. Originally designed to support actors, singers, directors, choreographers, and writers, this workshop is a power tool for everyone desiring to explore and develop their creative genius.

Workshop fee is $112.00 ($100.00 for CFU members) and registration is required. For more information, and to register for the workshop, please visit www.Freeu.com. (CFU Course ID number for July/15 workshop is 8904D, and Course ID number for the Sept/15 workshop is 8904E)

We believe the Recipe for Genius workshop experience will bring a new and profound level of awareness and expanded appreciation to what you already trust to work for your creative process. As well, you will access your untapped abilities to manifest creative results in a way you hadn’t known to consider before.

There actually is a Recipe For Genius.

The best to you,

Peter J. Hughes