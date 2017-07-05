Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


July 31 – Home for the Holidays / Lone Tree

Posted by gshanstrom on 05 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Home for the Holidays 2017 Audition Notice
MONDAY, JULY 31 (1PM to 6PM, Callbacks 6PM-8PM @ Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124)
PRODUCER- CHRIS STARKEY
DIRECTOR- KENNY MOTEN
CHOREOGRAPHER- TARA CLUCK
MUSICAL DIRECTOR- TRENT HINES
Back by popular demand! Holidays are about traditions, so continue your tradition with hometown favorite Home for the Holidays. There’s something for everyone in this family-friendly holiday spectacular: dancers, singers, drummers, holiday songs, and of course, a celebrity appearance from you know who! A completely new show for 2017, Home for the Holidays is sure to delight and put you into the holiday spirit.
Cast:
MRS. CLAUS (40’s TO 60’s) – Great singer, actress, with comedic timing and improv skills
SANTA CLAUS (40’s TO 60’s) – Great singer, actor with comedic timing and improv skills
FEMALE AND MALE SINGERS (20’s-50’s) – Looking for strong singers who move well
DANCERS – Male and Female dancers with experience in multiple styles (musical theater, jazz, and some hip hop)
KIDS (8-15) – Strong child singers who move well

TO SCHEDULE YOUR AUDITION, PLEASE CALL 303-750-6111; by appointment only.
Preparation: Please prepare a 16-32 bar selection of musical theater/pop style. Rehearsals begin mid-November. Tech Rehearsals December 4-6, 6pm-11pm.
Performance Dates at LTAC:
Thursday, December 7, 7:30pm
Friday, December 8, 8pm
Saturday, December 9, 1:30pm & 8pm
Sunday, December 10, 1:30pm & 7pm
Wednesday, December 13, 1:30pm & 7:30pm
Thursday, December 14, 7:30pm
Friday, December 15, 8pm
Saturday, December 16, 1:30pm & 8pm
Sunday, December 17, 1:30pm & 7pm


