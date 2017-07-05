Home for the Holidays 2017 Audition Notice

MONDAY, JULY 31 (1PM to 6PM, Callbacks 6PM-8PM @ Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124)

PRODUCER- CHRIS STARKEY

DIRECTOR- KENNY MOTEN

CHOREOGRAPHER- TARA CLUCK

MUSICAL DIRECTOR- TRENT HINES

Back by popular demand! Holidays are about traditions, so continue your tradition with hometown favorite Home for the Holidays. There’s something for everyone in this family-friendly holiday spectacular: dancers, singers, drummers, holiday songs, and of course, a celebrity appearance from you know who! A completely new show for 2017, Home for the Holidays is sure to delight and put you into the holiday spirit.

Cast:

MRS. CLAUS (40’s TO 60’s) – Great singer, actress, with comedic timing and improv skills

SANTA CLAUS (40’s TO 60’s) – Great singer, actor with comedic timing and improv skills

FEMALE AND MALE SINGERS (20’s-50’s) – Looking for strong singers who move well

DANCERS – Male and Female dancers with experience in multiple styles (musical theater, jazz, and some hip hop)

KIDS (8-15) – Strong child singers who move well

TO SCHEDULE YOUR AUDITION, PLEASE CALL 303-750-6111; by appointment only.

Preparation: Please prepare a 16-32 bar selection of musical theater/pop style. Rehearsals begin mid-November. Tech Rehearsals December 4-6, 6pm-11pm.

Performance Dates at LTAC:

Thursday, December 7, 7:30pm

Friday, December 8, 8pm

Saturday, December 9, 1:30pm & 8pm

Sunday, December 10, 1:30pm & 7pm

Wednesday, December 13, 1:30pm & 7:30pm

Thursday, December 14, 7:30pm

Friday, December 15, 8pm

Saturday, December 16, 1:30pm & 8pm

Sunday, December 17, 1:30pm & 7pm