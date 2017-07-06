Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJul7Fri2017all-day *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...*Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...Jul 7 all-dayJesters Dinner Theatre presents: Anything Goes July 7 – October 1 Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.[...]all-day *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...*Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...Jul 7 all-dayBUYER AND CELLAR By Jonathan Tolins Directed by John Ashton July 7-August 12 Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a[...]all-day *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...*Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...Jul 7 all-dayDirected by Anthony Powell July 7 to August 12 2017 Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings…” What makes a true leader?[...]Jul8Sat2017all-day *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...*Big River: The Adventures of Hu...Jul 8 all-dayThingamajig Theatre Company presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Rated PG-13 July 8 – August 27[...]all-day Carmen / Central City OperaCarmen / Central City OperaJul 8 all-dayCarmen (George Bizet/Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac) The 2017 festival opens with one of the world’s most popular operas, Carmen, with its memorable melodies and its electrifying story of love, jealousy, and murder. Last performed[...]