Education Music Director(Middle School) / StageDoor Theatre in Conifer

Posted by gshanstrom on 06 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Education Music Director: StageDoor Theatre in Conifer

The Performing Arts Education Program at StageDoor Theatre in Conifer, CO is seeking a Music Director for their Junior Company (Middle School) production of “Madagascar- A Musical Adventure JR.” Rehearsals are every Wednesday, 3:30-5:30pm beginning August 23, 2017. Music Directors are expected to attend 75% of rehearsals, to be determined with the Director. Audition workshops are August 8 and 9, 9:00-11:30am, with auditions on August 15, 3-6pm. Tech week is October 27- November 2, with performances the first two weekends in November.  Applicants must have experience working with students and have a passion directing young thespians. Please send resume and cover letter to education@stagedoortheatre.org.


