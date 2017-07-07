Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Annie/Phamaly Theatre Company ((Preview July 13 & 14) July 15 – August 6)

Phamaly Theatre Company presents
ANNIE

July 15 – August 6 (Preview July 13 & 14)

Fri./Sat. & Mon. Jul 25 @ 7:30 pm; Sun. @ 2 pm; Sat. Jul 29 @1 pm
Audio description & Sign Interpretation, Sun. Jul 23 @ 2 pm
Sensory Friendly Thurs. Aug 3 @ 7:30 pm $20 tickets
$20 all seats Jul 13 & 14 (previews), Mon. Jul 24 (Industry Night)
All other performances $28-37
Group tickets of 10+ just $27;

Phamaly is thrilled to continue their summer musical tradition, presenting a classic full-scale piece that exclusively features actors with disabilities and brings new relevance to the themes and characters onstage. Beloved for generations, ANNIE is well-known to many and audiences – familiar or not – should not miss Phamaly’s new and unique take on this classic, making this story more topical than ever.
The company is pleased to have Phamaly favorites, Regan Linton and Steve Wilson, co-directing this production. Regan is the current Artistic Director and a previous performer with Phamaly, having returned to the company in October after six years of pursuing a professional theatre career with projects across the country. Steve is the former Artistic Director of Phamaly who held the post for 14 years, during which the company received numerous awards for its productions. He currently serves as Executive Artistic Director of the Mizel Arts and Culture Center.

About Phamaly Theatre Company
Now in its 28th season, Phamaly Theatre Company is an award-winning Colorado-based theatre company that engages audiences in thinking about diversity, inclusion, and disability through the lens of theatre.

Stage Theatre
Denver Performing Arts Complex
14th & Arapahoe
Denver, CO
303-365-0005 x3
www.phamaly.org/annie


