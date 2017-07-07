Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Stella and Lou/Senior Housing Options (July 13 – July 23)

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jul 2017


Senior Housing Options presents:
Stella and Lou

Only 2 Weekends! July 13-23

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm (Seating at 7:15pm). Sundays @ 2:30pm (Seating at 2:15pm).

Lou is just about to close up his bar for the night when Stella, one of his favorite regulars, walks in. The two friends are sharing their usual comfortable conversation, when Stella suddenly reveals an unexpected surprise and even more startling suggestion. As the two deal with the difficult decisions they now face, they reflect on their pasts and look ahead to the future. From the author of The Outgoing Tide comes an intimate exploration of friendship, forgiveness, and the longing for companionship that grows with the passage of time.

Please Support Senior Housing Options in its award-winning “environmental theater” event held in the historic Barth Hotel. In LoDo at 17th and Blake, this is a unique experience, different from all other events.

Over 1,000 people attend with thousands more seeing publicity and advertising. Sponsors will receive a number of benefits. Not the least of which is the knowledge that 500 deserving seniors will continue to have high-quality housing and services and an extraordinary quality of life!

The Historic Barth Hotel
1514 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 595-4464 ext. 10
http://seniorhousingoptions.org/events/stella-and-lou/purchase-tickets/


