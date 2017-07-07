Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The World According to Snoopy/Theatre Aspen (July 13 – August 15)

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jul 2017


Theatre Aspen presents:
The World According to Snoopy
Music by Larry Grossman
Lyrics by Hal Hackady
Revised Book (2015)
Kaitlin Hopkins, Adam Cates, Larry Grossman
Original Book by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw and Michael L. Grace
Originally produced by Texas State University Department of Theatre and Dance-Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission in association with Theatre Under The Stars/Humphreys School of Musical Theatre

Director: Kaitlin Hopkins
Choreographer: Adam Cates

July 13 – August 15, 2017

A new musical featuring Charles Schulz’s iconic “Peanuts” characters Charlie Brown, Sally, Peppermint Patty, Lucy, Linus and Woodstock, under the guidance of that consummate showman Snoopy, as they sing and dance their way through witty philosophies about love and life as only The Peanuts gang can. In addition to a beloved score featuring songs like “Just One Person,” “Edgar Allan Poe,” and “Poor Sweet Baby,” this revusical introduces a new song for Sally with music by award-winning composer Larry Grossman (Minnie’s Boys, Goodtime Charley) and lyrics by award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa (You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown Broadway Revival, Big Fish, Addam’s Family). With fresh orchestrations and a revised book, audiences can expect The Peanuts characters to dance into their hearts more than ever before!

Developed by the head of musical theater at Texas State University, director/actor Kaitlin Hopkins (Batboy, Bare, Noises Off ) choreographer Adam Cates (Broadway’s upcoming musical Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), and Larry Grossman, The World According to Snoopy was first produced in a workshop presentation by the Texas State Department of Theatre and Dance as part of the Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission in the spring of 2015.

Based on the comic strip “PEANUTS” by Charles M. Schulz

The Hurst Theatre
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611
970-300-4474
http://www.theatreaspen.org/


