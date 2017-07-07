Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Bad Jews/The Edge Theater (July 14 – August 6)

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Bad Jews
by Josh Harmon
Directed by Josh Hartwell

July 14 – August 6, 2017

Bad Jews – The night after their grandfather’s funeral, three engage in a verbal (and sometimes physical) battle. In one corner is Daphna Feygenbam (Missy Moore), a “Real Jew”, who is volatile, self-assured, and unbending. In the other, her equally stubborn cousin, Liam (John Wittbrodt), a secular and entitled young, with his shiska girlfriend, Melody (Chloe McLeod), in tow. Stuck in the middle is Liam’s younger brother, Jonah (Ben Hilzer), who tries to stay out of the fray. When Liam stakes claim to their grandfather’s Chai necklace, a vicious, and viciously hilarious, brawl over family, faith, and legacy ensues.

The Edge Theater
1560 Teller St
Lakewood, CO 80214
303-232-0363
theedgetheater.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    7
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Jesters Dinner Theatre presents: Anything Goes July 7 – October 1 Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.[...]
    all-day *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    Jul 7 all-day
    BUYER AND CELLAR By Jonathan Tolins Directed by John Ashton ​ July 7-August 12 Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a[...]
    all-day *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Directed by Anthony Powell July 7 to August 12 2017 Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings…” What makes a true leader?[...]
    Jul
    8
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    Jul 8 all-day
    Thingamajig Theatre Company presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Rated PG-13 July 8 – August 27[...]
    all-day Carmen / Central City Opera
    Carmen / Central City Opera
    Jul 8 all-day
    Carmen (George Bizet/Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac) The 2017 festival opens with one of the world’s most popular operas, Carmen, with its memorable melodies and its electrifying story of love, jealousy, and murder. Last performed[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado