July 14 – August 20

Miners Alley presents Neil Simon’s
Broadway Bound
by Neil Simon
Directed by Kate Gleason

July 14 – August 20, 2017

Fri. /Sat. at 7:30 p.m.; Sun at 1 p.m.; Sunday, July 23& 30; Aug 6 & 13 at 6 p.m.
$16-$27

Part three of Neil Simon’s acclaimed autobiographical trilogy finds Eugene and his older brother Stanley trying to break into the world of show business as professional comedy writers while coping with their parents break-up and eventual divorce. When their material is broadcast on the radio for the first time, the family is upset to hear a thinly-veiled portrait of themselves played for laughs.

The cast, under the direction of Kate Gleason, includes Julian Vendura (Eugene), James O’Hagan Murphy (Stanley), Cindy Laudadio-Hill (Kate), Jacqueline Garcia (Blanche), Rory Pierce (Jack) and Tim Fishbaugh (Ben).

Known as the Eugene trilogy, this 1987 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama was preceded by the Tony Award winning coming-of-age comedy Brighton Beach Memoirs (1983) and WW II basic training tale Biloxi Blues (1985).

Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200
Golden, CO 80401
303-935-3044
minersalley.com


