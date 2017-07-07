Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Hairspray/Parker Arts and Inspire Creative (July 14 – August 6)

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


PRESENTED BY PARKER ARTS AND INSPIRE CREATIVE
Hairspray

July 14 – August 6

It’s 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, and quirky, plus-sized, teenage Tracy Turnblad has one dream: to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When she gets put in detention with the African-American students in the school, they teach her some of their dance moves, and her new found groove wins her a spot on Corny’s show. Overnight, Tracy transforms from a nobody into a star, and uses her newfound influence to advocate for racial integration on the television show. Tracy faces scrutiny and bullying from the network producer, Velma, and her popular, but vicious, daughter, Amber. With the help of the teenage heartthrob Link, host Corny Collins, and Motormouth Maybelle (the host of ‘Negro Day’), Tracy overcomes the odds and succeeds in her mission to integrate The Corny Collins Show. Tony Award-winning Hairspray continues to be one of the most widely produced musicals today, not only because of its wit and charm, but also because of the beautiful message of acceptance and progress that it portrays. The bright, energetic story of Tracy Turnblad teaches us all to look past the color of one’s skin and fight for every human being’s equal rights.

Inspire Creative/PACE Center
10940 S Parker Rd
Parker, CO 80134
303-790-0875
http://www.inspirecreative.org/


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    7
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Jesters Dinner Theatre presents: Anything Goes July 7 – October 1 Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.[...]
    all-day *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    Jul 7 all-day
    BUYER AND CELLAR By Jonathan Tolins Directed by John Ashton ​ July 7-August 12 Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a[...]
    all-day *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Directed by Anthony Powell July 7 to August 12 2017 Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings…” What makes a true leader?[...]
    Jul
    8
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    Jul 8 all-day
    Thingamajig Theatre Company presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Rated PG-13 July 8 – August 27[...]
    all-day Carmen / Central City Opera
    Carmen / Central City Opera
    Jul 8 all-day
    Carmen (George Bizet/Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac) The 2017 festival opens with one of the world’s most popular operas, Carmen, with its memorable melodies and its electrifying story of love, jealousy, and murder. Last performed[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado