Evergreen Players presents

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle

Music by John Du Prez

Directed by Clay White

July 14 – August 6, 2017

Fri./Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

$15-$25

King Arthur is traveling around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. When he and his band of misfit knights finally gather in Camelot, they receive a charge from God to find the Holy Grail. The quest brings King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to strange places and into the company of strange characters, challenging them to keep their heads on straight or die terribly weird deaths.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic 1975 film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, “Spamalot” features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, French people and the songs “Find Your Grail,” “He’s Not Dead Yet,” “The Song That goes Like This,” and, of course, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including “Best Musical,” and received 14 Tony Award nominations.

The cast includes David Novinger (King Arthur), Patrick Clark (Patsy), DJ Himstedt (Sir Robin), David Cameron (Sir Galahad), Mark Fairchild (Sir Bedevere), Brian DeBaets (Sir Lancelot), Shannon McCarthy (Historian/Herbert/Fred) and Emily Macomber as Lady of the Lake.

Evergreen Players

@ Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

303-674-4934

http://evergreenplayers.com/