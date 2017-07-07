Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Spamalot/Evergreen Players (July 14 – August 6)

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Evergreen Players presents
Monty Python’s Spamalot
Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle
Music by John Du Prez
Directed by Clay White

July 14 – August 6, 2017

Fri./Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
$15-$25

King Arthur is traveling around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. When he and his band of misfit knights finally gather in Camelot, they receive a charge from God to find the Holy Grail. The quest brings King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to strange places and into the company of strange characters, challenging them to keep their heads on straight or die terribly weird deaths.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic 1975 film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, “Spamalot” features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, French people and the songs “Find Your Grail,” “He’s Not Dead Yet,” “The Song That goes Like This,” and, of course, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including “Best Musical,” and received 14 Tony Award nominations.

The cast includes David Novinger (King Arthur), Patrick Clark (Patsy), DJ Himstedt (Sir Robin), David Cameron (Sir Galahad), Mark Fairchild (Sir Bedevere), Brian DeBaets (Sir Lancelot), Shannon McCarthy (Historian/Herbert/Fred) and Emily Macomber as Lady of the Lake.

Evergreen Players
@ Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439
303-674-4934
http://evergreenplayers.com/


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    7
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Jesters Dinner Theatre presents: Anything Goes July 7 – October 1 Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.[...]
    all-day *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    Jul 7 all-day
    BUYER AND CELLAR By Jonathan Tolins Directed by John Ashton ​ July 7-August 12 Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a[...]
    all-day *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Directed by Anthony Powell July 7 to August 12 2017 Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings…” What makes a true leader?[...]
    Jul
    8
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    Jul 8 all-day
    Thingamajig Theatre Company presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Rated PG-13 July 8 – August 27[...]
    all-day Carmen / Central City Opera
    Carmen / Central City Opera
    Jul 8 all-day
    Carmen (George Bizet/Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac) The 2017 festival opens with one of the world’s most popular operas, Carmen, with its memorable melodies and its electrifying story of love, jealousy, and murder. Last performed[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado