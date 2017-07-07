Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Talley’s Folly/Creede Repertory Theatre (July 14 – September 15)

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Creede Repertory Theatre presents:
Talley’s Folly
by Lanford Wilson

Rated PG – Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre

July 14 – September 15, 2017

“Talley’s Folly is a play to savor and to cheer,” writes The New York Times. Set on a decaying boathouse on a quiet river
in Lebanon, Missouri, two tragic yet glorious outcasts reunite on a July evening in 1944. As Matt Friedman woos
Sally Talley and strives to break through her protective shell, pieces of the past come to the surface.
Packed with tenderness and humor, this Pulitzer Prize winning romantic comedy will enrapture your heart and waltz through your mind for days.

Creede Repertory Theatre
Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre
120 South Main Street
Creede, CO 81130
719-658-2540
http://creederep.org


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    7
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Jesters Dinner Theatre presents: Anything Goes July 7 – October 1 Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.[...]
    all-day *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    Jul 7 all-day
    BUYER AND CELLAR By Jonathan Tolins Directed by John Ashton ​ July 7-August 12 Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a[...]
    all-day *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Directed by Anthony Powell July 7 to August 12 2017 Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings…” What makes a true leader?[...]
    Jul
    8
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    Jul 8 all-day
    Thingamajig Theatre Company presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Rated PG-13 July 8 – August 27[...]
    all-day Carmen / Central City Opera
    Carmen / Central City Opera
    Jul 8 all-day
    Carmen (George Bizet/Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac) The 2017 festival opens with one of the world’s most popular operas, Carmen, with its memorable melodies and its electrifying story of love, jealousy, and murder. Last performed[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado