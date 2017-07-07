CenterStage Theatre Company presents

In the Heights

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quira Alegría Hudes

Directed by Taylor Roberts

July 15 – July 23

July 15th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 7pm

July 22nd and 23rd at 1pm

$15 adults, $10 students, $24 VIP reserved

From the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony Award-winning In the Heights is a joyous exploration of three days in the life of New York’s diverse Washington Heights neighborhood. It’s a universal story of a vibrant community — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. But the Heights is also community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Tickets on sale at the Dairy box office or http://bit.ly/ithtix

Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302