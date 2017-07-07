Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


In the Heights/CenterStage Theatre Company (July 15 – July 23)

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


CenterStage Theatre Company presents
In the Heights
Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Book by Quira Alegría Hudes
Directed by Taylor Roberts

July 15 – July 23

July 15th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 7pm
July 22nd and 23rd at 1pm
$15 adults, $10 students, $24 VIP reserved

From the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony Award-winning In the Heights is a joyous exploration of three days in the life of New York’s diverse Washington Heights neighborhood. It’s a universal story of a vibrant community — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. But the Heights is also community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Tickets on sale at the Dairy box office or http://bit.ly/ithtix
Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    7
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    *Anything Goes/Jesters Dinner Th...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Jesters Dinner Theatre presents: Anything Goes July 7 – October 1 Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.[...]
    all-day *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    *Buyer and Cellar/Breckenridge B...
    Jul 7 all-day
    BUYER AND CELLAR By Jonathan Tolins Directed by John Ashton ​ July 7-August 12 Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., Alex takes a job working the shops in a[...]
    all-day *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    *Julius Caesar/Colorado Shakespe...
    Jul 7 all-day
    Directed by Anthony Powell July 7 to August 12 2017 Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings…” What makes a true leader?[...]
    Jul
    8
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    Jul 8 all-day
    Thingamajig Theatre Company presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Rated PG-13 July 8 – August 27[...]
    all-day Carmen / Central City Opera
    Carmen / Central City Opera
    Jul 8 all-day
    Carmen (George Bizet/Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac) The 2017 festival opens with one of the world’s most popular operas, Carmen, with its memorable melodies and its electrifying story of love, jealousy, and murder. Last performed[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado