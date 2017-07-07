Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Sister Act/Thingamajig Theatre Company (July 15 – August 26)

Thingamajig Theatre Company presents:
SISTER ACT
Music by Alan Menken; Lyrics by Glenn Slater; Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner
Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane
Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture ‘Sister Act’ written by Joseph Howard.

Rated PG-13

July 15 – August 26

SHOW DATES: July 15, 16, 22, 26; August 2, 5, 10, 13, 18, 23, 26
Youth (12 and under) $18; Adults (13 +) $35 in advance, $40 at the door

A woman hiding in a convent helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own.

Sister Act is the feel-amazing musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by TONY and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for 5 TONY Awards including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community… but in doing so, she blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

Thingamajig Theatre Company @
Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts
2313 Eagle Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-731-7469
http://pagosacenter.org


