Auditions for The Miracle Worker with Firehouse Theater Company

An American classic, The Miracle Worker celebrates the amazing journey of one of humanitie’s most inspirational teacher and student relationships, Annie Sullivan and Helen Keller. Having navigated her childhood without sight, hearing, or the ability to communicate through speech, the wild-spirited Helen finds her world abruptly intruded upon by the strong-willed and Irish-tempered, young and inexperienced teacher, Annie. Thus begins their weeks long journey through the labyrinth of Helens mind, to the moment of the Miracle that would crack Helen’s world wide open; healing a family, establishing a profound life-long friendship, and unlocking one of the most intellectual minds of her time.

Auditions are August 19 & 20. Call backs are Monday, August 21.

www.SignUpGenius.com/go/30E0E45A8AF2BAB9-auditions1

If you decide not to come to your audition please have the courtesy of deleting your reservation or informing us with an email to firehousetc@gmail.com or call to (303) 562-3232.

We are looking to cast the roles of:

Annie Sullivan (can play 18-25 years old)

Helen Keller (can play 11 years old)

Kate Keller (can play mid 20’s to early 30’s)

Captain Keller (can play 40’s to mid 50’s)

Aunt Eve (can play 55+ years old)

James Keller (can play early to late 20’s)

Six Ensemble Members:

Doctor

Martha

Percey

Anagos

Viney

Alice

Ensemble members (3 men/ 3 women) will play multiple roles, with a variety of ages, personalities, voices, and appendages. Age range for ensemble members is open, starting at 15 years old.

Location: John Hand Theater

This production is directed by Peter J. Hughes. The show runs November 24 through December 23, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00.