Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


August 19 & 20 – The Miracle Worker / Firehouse Theater Company

Posted by gshanstrom on 08 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Auditions for The Miracle Worker with Firehouse Theater Company
An American classic, The Miracle Worker celebrates the amazing journey of one of humanitie’s most inspirational teacher and student relationships, Annie Sullivan and Helen Keller. Having navigated her childhood without sight, hearing, or the ability to communicate through speech, the wild-spirited Helen finds her world abruptly intruded upon by the strong-willed and Irish-tempered, young and inexperienced teacher, Annie. Thus begins their weeks long journey through the labyrinth of Helens mind, to the moment of the Miracle that would crack Helen’s world wide open; healing a family, establishing a profound life-long friendship, and unlocking one of the most intellectual minds of her time.

Auditions are August 19 & 20. Call backs are Monday, August 21.

www.SignUpGenius.com/go/30E0E45A8AF2BAB9-auditions1

If you decide not to come to your audition please have the courtesy of deleting your reservation or informing us with an email to firehousetc@gmail.com or call to (303) 562-3232.

We are looking to cast the roles of:
Annie Sullivan (can play 18-25 years old)
Helen Keller (can play 11 years old)
Kate Keller (can play mid 20’s to early 30’s)
Captain Keller (can play 40’s to mid 50’s)
Aunt Eve (can play 55+ years old)
James Keller (can play early to late 20’s)
Six Ensemble Members:
Doctor
Martha
Percey
Anagos
Viney
Alice
Ensemble members (3 men/ 3 women) will play multiple roles, with a variety of ages, personalities, voices, and appendages. Age range for ensemble members is open, starting at 15 years old.
Location: John Hand Theater

This production is directed by Peter J. Hughes. The show runs November 24 through December 23, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00.

 


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    8
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    *Big River: The Adventures of Hu...
    Jul 8 all-day
    Thingamajig Theatre Company presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Music & Lyrics by Roger Miller; Book by William Haputman Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain. Rated PG-13 July 8 – August 27[...]
    all-day Carmen / Central City Opera
    Carmen / Central City Opera
    Jul 8 all-day
    Carmen (George Bizet/Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac) The 2017 festival opens with one of the world’s most popular operas, Carmen, with its memorable melodies and its electrifying story of love, jealousy, and murder. Last performed[...]
    Jul
    11
    Tue
    2017
    all-day *Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing...
    *Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing...
    Jul 11 all-day
    The Aurora Fox Little Foxes Summer Theater Announces Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing Judy Blume, author Bruce Mason, playwright Aurora, CO – The Aurora Fox Arts Center is proud to announce the return of[...]
    Jul
    13
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *A Midsummer Night’s Dream/5th W...
    *A Midsummer Night’s Dream/5th W...
    Jul 13 all-day
    5th Wall Productions A Midsummer Night’s Dream At The Bakery 2132 Market St. Denver Co July 13th, 14th 15th, 20th, 21st 27th, 28th @ 8pm Inspired by the silent film Journey to the Moon, 5th[...]
    all-day *Annie / Phamaly Theatre Co
    *Annie / Phamaly Theatre Co
    Jul 13 all-day
    Phamaly Theatre Company announces “ANNIE” as summer musical, celebrating show’s 40th anniversary. Tickets on sale now. Phamaly Theatre Company presents the Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, in summer 2017 to close out its current season and[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado