Upcoming EventsJul11Tue2017all-day *Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing...*Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing...Jul 11 all-dayThe Aurora Fox Little Foxes Summer Theater Announces Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing Judy Blume, author Bruce Mason, playwright Aurora, CO – The Aurora Fox Arts Center is proud to announce the return of[...]Jul13Thu2017all-day *A Midsummer Night’s Dream/5th W...*A Midsummer Night’s Dream/5th W...Jul 13 all-day5th Wall Productions A Midsummer Night’s Dream At The Bakery 2132 Market St. Denver Co July 13th, 14th 15th, 20th, 21st 27th, 28th @ 8pm Inspired by the silent film Journey to the Moon, 5th[...]all-day *Annie / Phamaly Theatre Co*Annie / Phamaly Theatre CoJul 13 all-dayPhamaly Theatre Company announces “ANNIE” as summer musical, celebrating show’s 40th anniversary. Tickets on sale now. Phamaly Theatre Company presents the Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, in summer 2017 to close out its current season and[...]all-day *Stella and Lou / Senior Housing...*Stella and Lou / Senior Housing...Jul 13 all-dayStella and Lou Lou is just about to close up his bar for the night when Stella, one of his favorite regulars, walks in. The two friends are sharing their usual comfortable conversation, when Stella[...]all-day *The World According to Snoopy/T...*The World According to Snoopy/T...Jul 13 all-dayTheatre Aspen presents: The World According to Snoopy Music by Larry Grossman Lyrics by Hal Hackady Revised Book (2015) Kaitlin Hopkins, Adam Cates, Larry Grossman Original Book by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart,[...]