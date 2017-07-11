Theatre Adjunct Position at the Community College of Aurora

The Community College of Aurora is seeking innovative, engaging and inclusive instructors to teach Theatre Appreciation and Acting within the Theatre Department for the upcoming fall 2017 semester. CCA is committed to quality instruction and maintains high academic standards as well as a strong commitment to the success of our students. The Theatre Program exemplifies the highest commitment to the success and achievement of our students through the Inclusive Excellence framework, and we do this through departmental and college-wide collaborations and professional development.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Promote student success through engaging instruction, accessibility, and rigor.

• Embrace an Inclusive Excellence framework in pedagogy. This includes the ability to meet the needs of individual students, cover inclusive topics, and incorporate diverse sources into the curriculum.

• Uphold the values of the college.

• Provide differential instruction with high expectations and support for students of varied preparedness levels.

• Before the first class meeting, according to published deadlines, provide the department with a copy of the course syllabus.

• At the first class meeting, provide students with a syllabus for the course that includes all required components.

• Evaluate student performance in accordance with student learning outcomes as stated in the course syllabus.

• Conduct student evaluations of instruction in accordance with established policies and procedures.

• Maintain accurate records of attendance and grading of students in the college learning management system—Desire2Learn (D2L)—and submit required records according to published instructions and deadlines.

• Attend program/departmental/division/instruction-wide meetings as called by the Program Lead, Department Chair, Dean, or Vice President of Academic Affairs.

• Participate in instructional professional development activities as required; adjunct instructors must complete a departmental orientation during their first year.

• Participate in all departmental and college-wide assessment practices.

• Abide by all relevant CCA, CCCS, and SBCCOE policies and procedures

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Master’s degree in Theatre or a Master’s degree in a related content area and 18 graduate credit hours in Theatre.

• Willingness to learn about and incorporate the Inclusive Excellence framework into pedagogy.

• Ability to teach courses in-person at the CentreTech campus:

Monday/Wednesday

9:30-10:45am

1:00 – 2:15pm

2:30-3:45pm

7:30-8:45pm

Tuesday/Thursday

2:00-3:15 PM

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• College level teaching experience with Theatre Appreciation and Acting classes

• Experience teaching in a community college setting

Knowledge and understanding of Inclusive Excellence

Please email cover letter, CV and teaching philosophy to Stacey D’Angelo, Director of Theatre, at Stacey.dangelo@ccaurora.edu by July 28th.