CCA Seeking Musical Theatre Accompanist

The Community College of Aurora is seeking a Piano Accompanist for a fall musical theatre workshop course. The class meets Tuesdays from 2-4:40pm beginning August 22 through December 5 at the Community College of Aurora CentreTech campus.

Required qualifications include: the ability to sight read, experience with musical theatre accompaniment, interest in coaching students and working one-on one, and a fun and engaging energy! In addition, we will have an end of semester showcase, Friday, December 1st with rehearsal from 1-4 pm and curtain at 7pm in which the accompanist will play.

Please send resume and cover letter to Director of Theatre, Stacey D’Angelo, stacey.dangelo@ccaurora.edu by July 28.