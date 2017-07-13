Foothills Theatre Company Presents

Night of Classic TV –Auditions

Auditions: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Callbacks: Saturday, August 5, 2017 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Location: Ridge Recreation Center, 6613 S. Ward Street, Littleton, CO 80127

Auditions are open to anyone age 18 & Up. All roles are unpaid. Please prepare a 1-2 minute memorized comedic monologue for auditions. We are looking for a dynamic cast of actors, mixed gender, age and race. Callbacks will include cold readings from the script.

Reserve a time at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4daca92fa1f94-auditions4

Please send an electronic headshot and resume to reginas@fhprd.org

Play Synopsis: This show is comprised of three episodes from TV classics The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Beverly Hillbillies, and The Lucy Show. Come be a part of this new production mixing classic tv comedies and live theatre!

Visit https://www.ifoothills.org/ftc/ for more information about Foothills Theatre Company

Performance Information:

November 3-12, 2017 (Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.)

Rehearsals: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday September 16-March 2, 2017 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: Ridge Recreation Center -Black Box Theatre (6613 S. Ward Street Littleton, CO 80127)

Production Staff:

Director, Amalie Millhone

Stage Manager, Kjrsten Logan

Technical Director/Designer, Michael Bielkiewicz

Producer, Regina Smith