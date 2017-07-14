Gidion’s Knot

by Johanna Adams

JULY 20 – AUGUST 6, 2017

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. No performance on Sunday, July 23.

Tickets are $15 with $10 student rush tickets available at the door.

Springs Ensemble Theatre (“SET”) continues its eighth season with Gidion’s Knot by Johnna Adams, which follows the confrontation between a mother and a teacher in the aftermath of a fifth-grade boy’s suicide. Corryn Fell (SET member Jenny Maloney), takes her son’s teacher, Heather Clark (SET member Holly Haverkorn), by surprise when she keeps a scheduled parent-teacher conference only days after her son’s death. It quickly becomes clear that the knot Gidion created with his suicide might never be untangled. As the two women reveal pieces of Gidion’s life, they delve into the questions that are impossible to answer: “Why?” and “Who could have stopped him?”

Directed by SET ensemble member Jodi Papproth, SET’s production explores the hard conversations a suicide produces. Considering the impact of several recent youth suicides here in El Paso County, SET has assembled a group of mental health experts to help facilitate questions and conversation after the Sunday performances of Gidion’s Knot: Janet Karnes of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention; Jess Stohlmann-Rainey, Suicidologist and Suicide Attempt Survivor; Heidi Lightenburger, Suicide Prevention Trainer and Suicide Attempt Survivor; Lori Jarvis-Steinwart, Executive Director of NAMI; LaRita Archibald, founder of Heartbeat; and Meghan Haynes, Teen Suicide Prevention Planner of El Paso County Health. Print materials will also be available at every performance.

On Saturday, July 22, Here, Hear poets Mallory Everhart and Nico Wilkinson will appear for a special poetry reading following the performance.

Springs Ensemble Theatre

1903 E Cache La Poudre St

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

719-357-3080

http://www.springsensembletheatre.org/