KID Show: I, Mac(kers)/Creede Repertory Theatre (July 20 – July 22)

Creede Repertory Theatre presents:
KID Show: I, Mac(kers)
by Emily Van Fleet and Nathan Jones
Directed by Emily Van Fleet

Rated G – Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre

Performances are FREE and ALL AGES are welcome!

July 20 – July 22, 2017

Now in its 15th season, the KID Show program will debut a play called I, Mac(kers), based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth. I, Mac(kers)
uses spoken word to tell the story of aspiring thespian, Martyn, who lets social media and technology fuel his ambition.
Will he resist the temptation of cyberbullying or will he compromise his morals by allowing technology to spread rumors and manipulate
others? Join us for three weeks of compelling, explosive, and colorful storytelling! The KID Show is a nationally recognized
program that allows young artists to develop and produce a new play with professional mentors.

Creede Repertory Theatre
Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre
120 South Main Street
Creede, CO 81130
719-658-2540
http://creederep.org/


