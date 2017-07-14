Peanut Butter Players presents:

NARNIA

July 20 – July 23

Thursday, July 20 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 @ 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door before each performance – Admission prices are $12 for adults, $10 for children under 12.

Peanut Butter Players, Boulder County’s premier children’s theatre, offers a treat for the family – the sum-fun musical: Narnia.

Featuring nearly 100 Lafayette area young people aged 4-18, the play is based on the C. S. Lewis classic The Lion,

The Witch and The Wardrobe and includes elaborate costuming, enchanting music and dance, and all the pomp, pageantry and

symbolism of the original novel.

Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts

1376 Miners Drive, Suite 106

Lafayette, 80026

303-786-8727 or 303-868-5351

http:/www.peanutbutterplayers.com