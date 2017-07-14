Petrograd (co-production with Counter Weight Theatre Lab) / Theatre d Art

July 21 – August 6

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm.

For the first time, THEATREdART is collaborating with Counterweight Theatre at Cottonwood Center for the arts to co-produce PETROGRAD.

To help the British war effort, British spies in Petrograd (St. Petersburg) are tasked with planning and executing a plot to remove Rasputin’s influence on the imperial family. At the same time, there are members of the Russian aristocracy who want the same thing, and other factions vying for power including Bolsheviks and the Tsar’s secret police.

Cottonwood Center for the Arts

427 E Colorado Ave.

Colorado Springs CO 80903

719-357-8321

http://www.theatredart.org/