Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead

By Tom Stoppard

Directed by Timothy Orr

July 21 to August 13 2017

University Theatre (Indoors)

“Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.”

In this hilarious and mind-bending comedy by the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Shakespeare in Love, Hamlet is brilliantly retold through the eyes of two minor characters. Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two bewildered schoolmates sent to pull Prince Hamlet out of his descent into madness, grapple with fate, free will and the game of life. CSF’s production brings its full Hamlet cast on stage to inhabit Stoppard’s ingenious parallel universe of wit and wisdom.

Preview Performance: Friday July 21 7:30 pm

Opening Night: Saturday July 22 7:30 pm

Thursday July 27 7:30 pm

Saturday July 29 7:30 pm

Sunday July 30 7:30 pm

Thursday August 3 7:30 pm

Friday August 4 7:30 pm

Wednesday August 9 7:30 pm

Thursday August 10 7:30 pm

Saturday August 12 7:30 pm

Sunday August 13 1:00 pm

Colorado Shakespeare Festival

University Theatre (Indoors)

261 UCB, Boulder, CO 80302

303-492-8008

http://www.coloradoshakes.org/