The Flapper Follies/Circus of the Night (July 21 – August 26)

Circus of The Night presents:
The Flapper Follies

July 21 – August 26

Friday and Saturday’s only
All shows begin at 9:00pm – All tickets $25

This time around the Circus of the Night visits the golden age of Silent Movies, the Ziegfield Follies, Prohibition, Gangsters and Flappers with a delightful mix of Cabaret, Circus, Comedy and Burlesque featuring an all star cast of 10 singers, comics, acrobats and dancers! The Speakeasy door is open and the secret party place to be is the Millibo Art Theatre as we present “the hottest date night of the Summer.”

The Millibo Art Theatre
1626 S Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
719-465-6321
www.themat.org


