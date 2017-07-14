Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Tempest/Foothills Theatre Company-Shakespeare in Clement Park (July 21 – July 29)

Posted by gshanstrom on 14 Jul 2017


Foothills Theatre Company Presents
Shakespeare in Clement Park
The Tempest

July 21-29, 2017

Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Admission is FREE thanks to grant funding from Scientific & Cultural Facilities District

Nestled in the heart of the Foothills, the Grant Amphitheater in Clement Park is the perfect location to experience Shakespeare’s work. Bring your blankets, chairs and picnic basket to enjoy this classic comedy while enjoying a beautiful Colorado sunset. The show is free and great for all ages. The performance is an hour and a half with no intermission.

Location: Outdoors in the Grant Family Amphitheatre in Clement Park Littleton CO, 80123
www.ifoothills.org/ftc


