Foothills Theatre Company Presents

Shakespeare in Clement Park

The Tempest

July 21-29, 2017

Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Admission is FREE thanks to grant funding from Scientific & Cultural Facilities District

Nestled in the heart of the Foothills, the Grant Amphitheater in Clement Park is the perfect location to experience Shakespeare’s work. Bring your blankets, chairs and picnic basket to enjoy this classic comedy while enjoying a beautiful Colorado sunset. The show is free and great for all ages. The performance is an hour and a half with no intermission.

Location: Outdoors in the Grant Family Amphitheatre in Clement Park Littleton CO, 80123

www.ifoothills.org/ftc